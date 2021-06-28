Tony Chukwu’s N2m Gift Inspires Naze Millionaires Win Over MFM ..As LMC Hammer Dangles On Heartland Over Unpaid Salaries

Renowned contractor and Imo APC Leader, High Chief Tony Chukwu “Onwegi Ihe Kariri Chineke”, on Sunday inspired Heartland FC to a Victory over MFM FC with a N2m gift.

Tony Chukwu who was the special guest of honour during the NPFL Week 29 encounter between Heartland FC and MFM FC of Lagos at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri made the cash gift to the players during the interval of the game which motivated them to consolidated on Chidera Eze’s 6th minute goal with a Kingsley Maduforo’s second half strike (his 6th of the season) to give Naze Millionaires a comfortable 2-0 win and a double over the the Agege based side haven beaten them in Lagos 1-2 in the first stanza.

Meanwhile, Heartland FC may face League Management Company LMC, sanctions if they fail to update the league organizers with status of financial obligations to players, coaches and other employees of the club.

According to a letter signed by Salihu Abubakar, LMC Chief Operating Officer dated June 25th, 2021;

“We have been inundated with complaints of indebtedness by Heartland Football Club to players and other employees.

“The complaints border on alleged breaches of the regulatory provisions concerning overdue payable and fulfilment of financial obligations to players and other employees.

“Pursuant to Rule A8 (Power to Inspect) and Rule C15 (Power to Inquiry) of Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League, we hereby request for a detailed update on the status of your financial obligations to players, coaches and other employees of your club.

“Specifically, kindly include details of salaries and other contractual entitlements that have been met and/or that are currently owed, from the commencement of the 2019/2020 season till date.

“Kindly ensure that your response reaches the undersigned at npfllmc@gmail.com within 48 hours.

Recall that the club is barely recovering from the FIFA sanctions and debt payment to a Brazilian player who couldn’t play for the club up to 30minutes during his stay in Owerri.

The players who on several occasions downed tools in demand of their unpaid salaries will however be relieved with the Tony Chukwu gift as they turn attention to the midweek NPFL Week 30 games against Lobi Stars of Markudi even as the club’s reply was expected to reach LMC at the end of yesterday to avoid sanctions from the organizers.