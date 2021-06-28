Samdaddy Partners SWAN To Honour Imo Heroic Athletes ..Wants Group To Attain Financial Independence

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu “Samdaddy” has expressed his willingness to partner members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter with the view of honouring Imo born athletes who have worn laurels and made Nigeria and particularly our dears state proud.

The immediate past Senator for Imo East (Owerri Zone) Senatorial District at the red chambers as well as former PDP Imo Guber aspirant during the 2019 general election who disclosed these during a parley with members of the sports pen pushers at his residence in Owerri over the weekend harped on the need to always recognise the achievements of our youths by honouring them in other to achieve more.

The Senator who is also the proprietor of Samdaddy FC that won the Imo FA (Aiteo Cup) last three seasons urged the sports writers to identify some of the athletes who have done the state/Nigeria proud so they can celebrated in other to encourage up coming athletes.

Meanwhile, Sen Samdaddy has charged the leadership of Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Imo state to devise means that will guarantee them a financial autonomy to be able to tackle issues without hitches.

While recalling the role of SWAN in developing indigenous sports, expressed bitterness that such association that had performed optimally is still lagging behind in the area of identifying hidden targets and engaging them meaningfully.

Senator Anyanwu however urged both the State and Federal Governments not to shy away from supporting the association noting that such, “I don’t care”, attitude is capable of reducing their relevance as well as jeopardize sporting life in our society.

In his speech, Chairman of SWAN, Imo chapter, Mr Everest Ezihe described Senator Anyanwu as one man that has remained firm in supporting activities of sports writers in the state.

“As a super -sports enthusiast, his club, Samdaddy FC was able to beat Heartland FC on their way to winning the state FA Cup”, Everest noted.

He commended Sen Samdaddy for his contributions towards sports development which he observed helps to empower the youths.

Mr. Ezihe therefore assured his host of the association’s willingness to maintain a financial independence to avoid being misunderstood, while thanking him for supporting their forthcoming national summit.

The Chairman of SWAN therefore lauded the appointment of Mr. Ikenna Onuoha as Media Adviser to Senator Anyanwu, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.