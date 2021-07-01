Nigeria – Mexico Friendly: Injured Heartland Keeper, Ezenwa Replaced With Tottenham U-23 Goaltender



Following the injury to Heartland FC captain and goakeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, has handed a late call up to Tottenham Hotspur U-23 goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi for the international friendly against Mexico.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the Super Eagles goalkeeper who was at the verge of captaining the B team suffered an Injury while in action for Heartland football in the Nigeria Professional football league as the injury was agreeviated according to the Eagles medical team upon his arrival to the team’s camp.

Joshua Oluwayemi who is the first-choice goalkeeper for Tottenham Hotspur U23 was however called up as a replacement for Ezenwa, the goalkeeper will link up with the Eagles in California USA.

Other goalkeepers in the team are John Noble and Stanley Nwabali

B team Coach, Austine Eguavoen have apologized to those who thought they ought to be in the squad to the Mexico friendly.

“Apologies to those who felt they should be here but are not here. This is not a one-off thing but a continuous thing. Recall that the Minister also told us that we should go back to the drawing board when we have periodic camping,” he noted.

The NFF has promised that henceforth, there will be regular invitations of players from the domestic league in a one-year plan where there would be periodic camping for them to fish for those to be included in the ‘A’ team.

Enyimba forward, Anayo Iwuala and his teammate goalkeeper John Noble have become regular members of the Super Eagles following their good showings recently.