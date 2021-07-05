Imo SWAN Felicitates With D- Speaker, Amara On His Birthday

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Imo State Chapter has felicitated with one of their Patrons, the Deputy Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu who marks his birthday today, Tuesday 6th July 2021.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta Sports desk which was signed by the state Chairman and Secretary, Mr Everest Ezihe and Tunde Liadi;

“We in SWAN, Imo Chapter say happy birthday to an astute and resourceful legislator, an administrator par excellence, an erudite politician, a great leader and a good team player who has etched his name in gold in the history of the legislature in Imo State. Your contributions in grassroot sports development have not gone unnoticed. We also commend and appreciate your efforts in the up -liftment of our darling clubs, Heartland FC, and Heartland Queens.

“Our amiable Patron at this auspicious time, it’s a great honour to identify with your uncommon yet verified capacity and capability for a clear -cut leadership guide to uphold the bastion of democracy in the Eastern Heartland and to advance the frontiers of the Imo narrative as an emerging megacity through Shared Prosperity and 3R administrative mantra. Certainly,

Imo State and her inhabitants shall continue to celebrate you today and always.

“We pray that God grant you long life, good health, His Grace and Mercies, prosperity and abundant wisdom with which to perform your oversight duties as the Deputy Speaker, Imo State and also to serve dutifully as our Distinguished Patron.