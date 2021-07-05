Owerri Agog As Desire Oparanozie Foundation Collabos Team Nigeria UK On “Health Care For Girls” ..Holds Outreach, Centered CPR

Owerri will on Saturday 10th July 2021 go agog as Desire Oparanozie Foundation in collaboration and Team Nigeria UK, as they put up a “Health Care For Girls” outreach, centered on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The initiative which is pioneered by Super Falcons forward, Desire Oparanozie, aims at given back to her “Alma Mater”, will come up at Girls Secondary School Ikenegbu, Owerri.

The former Guingump and Wolfsburg striker, whose project in 2019, tagged “Encouraging the Young Nigerian Dreamer” through sports for secondary schools, dims it necessary to educate Pupils and keep them abreast on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is an emergency procedure that combines chest compression often with artificial ventilation, in an effort to manually preserve intact brain function until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Desire, who currently plies her trade in France with Dijon FCO, will distribute both sports apparel and educational materials, as her own way of given back to the society.