Sunshine Stars Adds To Heartland Woes ..As Players Miss CoS’s N.75m Promise

Just as Heartland FC fans were hoping that the news of the players salary approval by Governor Hope Uzodinm will galvanize the teams return to winning ways, Sunshine Stars FC of Akure added to the clubs dilemma.

Recall that the Naze Millionaires in the midweek suffered their heaviest defeat of the season when a mixture of the B team players and a couple of the senior team players lost 3-0 to Lobi Stars in Markurdi following the players strike action over their unpaid salaries..

Most fans of the former CAF Champions League finalist had hoped that the return of some of the senior players to the line up on Sunday would have also brought some smile to the fans who returned to that stands after Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam’s appeal to NFF for fans ban was sanctioned.

Ifegwu Ojukwu’s goal proved otherwise as Sunshine Stars moved out of the relegation zone after an accomplished 1-0 victory over Heartland on a wet Sunday night at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The Owena Whales were full value for the win in the match day 31 contest delayed by three hours to kick off under floodlights at 7pm due to a heavy downpour in Owerri.

Coach Deji Ayeni kept fate with the same line up that defeated Wikki Tourists on match day 30 and they proved worthy with a show of character and tactical discipline to ward off the hosts who were looking to overrun them in the early stages.

Second half substitute, Kolade Adeniji set the stage for the match defining moment when he surged forward with the ball before serving Ojukwu to spin home a cross that was misjudged by Ejiogu at the stroke of the hour mark.

The Owerri landlords however didn’t relent in their efforts to find an equalizer but second half substitutes, Kingsley Maduforo and Mbaoma failed to find their composure in front of goal.

Meanwhile, Heartland players missed out on a N750, 000 promise by the special guest of honour at the game, Chief Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie (Chief Of Staff to Imo Governor) who in a bid to motivate the players promised N500, 000 for a win and N250, 000 for a goal.