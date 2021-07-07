Coaches In Birthday Mood, As Heartland’s Onyegbule, Imo Angels’ Okafor Celebrate

The football family in Owerri was recently caught in the web of birthday celebration as Heartland FC Coach, Onyegbule Eziekel and his counterpart at the Imo Angels FC joined the league of birthday celebrants yesterday.

Trumpeta sports desk noticed that this double celebration of the coaches comes just 24 hours after that of the state assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu as they equally join the management, players and technical crew of both sides in celebrating their gaffers, Coach Ezekile Onyegbule and Coach Sunny Okafor who both clocked plus one (+1) on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

This paper observed that the two teams, Heartland FC who played Ekiti United in one of the second round games of the 2021 Aiteo Cup at Benin as well as Imo Angels FC sent their very dedicated coaches happy birthday wishes on their social media handles.