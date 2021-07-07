Heartland GM, Promise Salutes D -Speaker, “Mr Capacity” On His Birthday

The Acting General Manager of Heartland FC, Mr Promise Nwachukwu and the entire Management, Staff, Technical Crew and Players of the club have felicitated with the Deputy Speaker Imo state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu “Mr Capacity” on his birthday.



Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk on Tuesday shortly before their departure for Benin City, Edo state ahead of their Aiteo Cup game against Ekiti United played on Wednesday, Mr Promise Nwachukwu described the Deputy Speaker as a youthful, dynamic and uncommon leader whom he said has distinguished himself through his very evident and laudable capacity to deliver good governance under the “Shared Prosperity” administration of His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma “Onwa Oyoko”.

“The Heartland FC family wish to felicitate with our Youth, Dynamic and Amiable Deputy Speaker, as he celebrates his birthday.

“We also wish and pray that the Almighty God grants him the wisdom and capacity to continue the wonderful job he is doing for our darling club, the state Assembly and the ‘3R’ mantra administration”, the GM said.