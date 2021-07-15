Cult War Ravages Owerri, As Suspected Cultists In School Uniform Wield Weapons



By Chioma Nkama

An ugly scene was witnessed in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Thursdays as weapon wielding students, believed to be of secondary school cadre, flooded various streets for cult war.

Trumpeta correspondent who joined residents to scamper for safety on spotting the fierce students shooting while wearing school uniforms reports that the cult war took place at various locations including Whetheral Road, near Keystone Bank and Zenith Bank to Fire Service round about.

The students suspected to be cultists were also brandishing dagger, axes, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons attacking each other.

Our reporter saw a staff of one of the banks on Whetheral Bank who sending the notorious students from the Bank premises as their presence caused tension and panic to Owerri residents before the attention of security operative who moved in to disperse the groups.

Gunshots from the operatives were heard leading to further panic before the suspected cultists bolted away.

The presence of the police and soldiers however calmed the situation on the streets.

The suspected cultists wore uniform of school in Owerri metropolis.