Ex Iwuanyanwu National Players In Mourning Mood* ..As Zigima Goes Home July 23 ..Colleagues To Pay Last Respect In Novelty Game

Former players of Iwuanyanwu National now Heartland FC have expressed their sad mood over the demise of their beloved colleague, Collins Amadi “Zigima”.

Speaking to members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter on their preparation ahead of the colleagues last journey on earth, Chairman of the body housing the former Naze Millionaires players, Mr Casmir Mbachu said they would hold a novelty game between Imo All Stars Int’l and Association of Ex Footballers & Friends ASEFF at the Dan Anyiam stadium on Friday July 23rd when his remains will arrive the arena where he trilled his fans with his gifted skills.

He used the medium to appreciate Imo government (especially the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Ogu) for approving the Dan Anyiam stadium for them to honour a fallen hero.

They however solicited for more support from the government such as a coaster bus to convey their members and any other help in other to give the late utility player a befitting burial.

In his own words, Ex-International Mr Obinna Obiaka described Zigima as an enigmatic players who was very versatile that he could play in any position including goalkeeping stressing that his type is rare to come bye.

Zigima would be buried at his home town, Obiangwu in Ngor Okpala LGA on Friday July 23rd.