Igbo Group In UK Honours Former Heartland Boss, “Bash” On His Birthday ..Describes Him As Worthy NNIM Ambassador

A UK based Socio Cultural group,

Nzuko Ndi Igbo Manchester NNIM, recently honored the Chairman/CEO Bashlyks Sports House and Events Centre, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Mr Bash” for proving himself to be a good ambassador while serving under the Imo State government.

Bash who celebrated his 50th birthday last weekend was the Chairman of Heartland football club of Owerri between 2016 and 2019.

NNIM Chairman, Chief Chris Ukaegbu who was represented by his deputy, Mr Charles Ipara-ladi alongside other Executive members of well respected Sociocultural group extolled the leadership qualities in Bash which enabled him to succeed.

The deputy and the executive members presented all different kinds of gifts to show how proud and happy they were with him. Ladi said being a former president of Igbo progressive union (IPU) as well as Imo Kultural and welfare union (IKWU) both in Manchester- gained his experiences from those positions and also described Bash as a mentor who set good examples for members during his time with Igbo Progressive Union (IPU) an umbrella covering all Igbos living in Greater Manchester and Imo Kultural & Welfare Union (IKWU) is an umbrella that covers all Imo citizens living in Manchester as their president.

The former Chairman of Heartland football club in his reaction said he was very excited for not only the presence of NNIM members on his birthday but was shocked by the various gifts and love showed by NNIM which he described as amazing.

According to the man who rebranded Naze Millionaires during his time as chairman with innovations, NNIM has continued to brotherly love amongst members in UK and beyond noting that the group is indeed what the Igbo describe as “Nwanne di na mba”,

Bash took time to appreciat the great members of NNIM and encouraged them to be strong and not to relent.