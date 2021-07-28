2021 Iriji Mbaise Crisis: Ezejis Speaker On Annual Cultural Festival

By Okey Alozie

Ndiezeji Mbaise (Kings of Yam) has declared that the annual Iriji Mbaise festival which comes up every 15th of August shall take place as usual.

The spokesman of the group, Ezeji Dr Kachi Nwoga in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday made this known to the public.

According to him, the Ezeji people are the true custodians of the Iriji Mbaise and not any other body. Therefore “Ezuruezu Mbaise and Ndieze Mbaise cannot legislate or restrict people from Iriji festival which is an annual rechual in Mbaise land” he said.

“Rising from our plenary held on the 21st of July 2021 at the Ezeji Hall Ekeugwu, Ndiezeji wish to release that Iriji Mbaise on the 15th of August is sacrosanct. It is a covenant between Ndi Mbaise and their gods which cannot be broken without consequences.

Adding that Ndi Ezeji remains the people incharge of the rituals and the Chief Priests of this sanctual activity” Kachi Nwoga also said.

Speaking further, he said that the essential rites of the Iriji Mbaise remain mandatory and unavailable to vagaries of the secular legislation. He revealed that it is the exclusive right of the Ezeji to handle the activities to appease the gods of the land.

He however disclosed that his group has resolved to consider both Health and other environmental situations to have decided to have a controlled event where only delegates will be allowed to come. He explained that the delegate will come from about 100 communities in Mbaise.

Other people he said that will join in the attendance include, members of Ezuruezu Mbaise, Ndi eze Mbaise and other stakeholders.

This year’s ceremony is billed to take place at Ahiazu Mbaise LGA council headquarter by 12 noon. We also gathered Imo government appointees from Mbaise are solidly behind Ndiezeji for the 2021 Iriji Mbaise festival.

