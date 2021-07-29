Bad Condition: Contractors In Imo Abandon Road Projects?



By Okey Alozie

Going by the number of roads in Imo State that are in very bad condition as and no longer motorable for road users. It appears contractors handling road projects have either abandoned it or no funds to prosecute the contracts.

A Trumpeta reporter who took a study of bad roads in Imo reports that the inability to spot contractors on many of the roads works had started is an indication that it may have been abandoned.

Findings have it that the Orogwe/Ohii/Egbeada junction, awarded to a particular contractor during the Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha’s administration have been abandoned.

A source informed the newspaper that immediately the Hope Uzodinma administration came the contractor handling that road could not continue. Trumpeta was reliably told that the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma did not agree to his terms. The road mentioned above was to be fully rehabilitated but it stopped at asphalting stage.

In Owerri Municipality, the road that connects Chukwuma Nwoha road to IMSU junction is also in terrible shape and is said to have been abandoned by the contractor reasons for the absence of the contractor at the site could not be ascertained, but unconfirmed sources blamed non-payment. It was the shared prosperity government that started the rehabilitation job but yet to be completed from site. The project started last year as we were told but right now the contractor has shifted his equipment to Uratta side and abandoned IMSU/Chukwuma Nwoha junction

Residents of the place are complaining that the bad spots have now turned to death trap.

World Bank last roundabout to Umuguma road is also a shadow of itself. The place is now a no go area for motorists. The road contract started during the Rescue Mission era (2011-2019) was revisited when Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha came in. A contract for it was awarded. When Senator Hope Uzodinma came, the contract was re-awarded but the person said to be handling the job is slow suggesting he has left the job.

Eke-Ahiara Ngor Okpala that is about 50km has been abandoned by the contractor. It was Owelle Rochas Okorocha that first gave out the contract during his era but Ihedioha came in and re-awarded the contract to another company.

The contractor left the site when Senator Hope Uzodinma became Governor. Information revealed that the contractor did not do much before running away.