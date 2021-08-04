Imo Govt Makes U-Turn On Attorney General .Denies Sacking Akaolisa



Three months after his name was among those sacked as Commissioner, the Imo State Government recently made a U-turn to recall Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Barr C.O.C Akaolisa.

Recall that Akaolisa was one of those who didn’t return to office after Governor Hope Uzodinma removed about 20 Commissioners from office.

Trumpeta also noted that within the period Akaolisa was outside the Justice Ministry, the legal counsel placed sanctions on him for unprofessional conduct while in office.

Surprisingly, he was named again as Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

According to a statement signed by Information Commissioner, Declan Emelumba,

“The Imo State Government wishes to acknowledge that the Attorney General and commissioner for Justice Barr C O C Akaolisa, was never among the commissioners dropped when the Executive Council was dissolved a few weeks ago.

“This error which occurred when I was announcing the Commissioners retained by His Excellency the executive Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma, is highly regretted. I accept responsibility for this error.

“Consequently, the Government has directed that the Hon Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C.O C Akaolisa should immediately resume his normal duties as he was never dropped from the state cabinet”.