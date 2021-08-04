Imo Angels Maintains Birthday Ritual ..Celebrates July Born

In Imo Angels FC, Owerri as part of its love ritual especially for their players, coaches and management has continued to maintain the love spirit.

The fast rising female football club east of the Niger on Monday celebrated another set of players, their Technical Adviser who were born on the month of July.

The oersons celebrated Including; Coach Sunny Okafor, Tow of the goalkeepers, Miss Tina, Miss Onyinyechi Egolu and Midfielder, Miss Orji Chizoba who had their birthdays in the month of July.

The team equally h had the presence of the SA on Skills Acquisition to Imo State Governor, Hon Chidi Onyebuchi, The Chairlady Imo State University Alumni, Rtn Nkeiruka Iwuorisha and Bar Chimeremeze Ogwuegbo as well as Mr Emma Joshua (CEO Media Faculty), who joined the management in celebrating the birthday girls and coach even as the had some word of encouragement and support for the management on the wonderful job they are doing.

They however urged the players not to relent in staying steadfast with the training advising them against every social vices that may pose as danger to their football career and womanhood.

Highlight of the brief event was cutting of the July born cake which was donated by the CEO, Jenny Anusiem.