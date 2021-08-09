Anxiety As Suspended Imo Lawmakers Regroup

By Onyekachi Eze

An air of uncertainty is brewing in Imo State, especially in the House of Assembly as lawmakers who were recently suspended are regrouping.

Recall that some weeks ago, six members were handed indefinite suspension by the Speaker, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem over what he termed unparliamentary conduct.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that due to the manner and approach they were asked to leave the House, the suspended are forming a common synergy to launch a comeback.

The affected Lawmakers who were handed over an indefinite suspension on July 8, 2021 by the House are said to be organizing themselves and meeting privately on ways to return to the state legislature.

They sanctioned members are Honorables; Kennedy Ibeh, Dominic Ezerioha, Uche Ogbuagu, Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, all in the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Others are Honorables; Anyadike Nwosu and Philip Ejiogu of the minority caucus of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Trumpeta learnt that since that day, they have resorted to building strong force within themselves irrespective of party differences to seek ways of returning to the House.

Trumpeta investigation has it that the suspended lawmakers are not taking the matter lightly as they are being spotted at different fora. Unlike in the past when they are not spotted together and undertake social and political functions based on party lineage, the embattled members have closed ranks to battle relaunch their return.

Last week, Trumpeta spotted some of the suspended members; Ogbuagu, Anyadike Nwosu, Njoku, and Ibeh at a function indicating that they are working closely for a common agenda.

Again last weekend, it was the trio of Hon Uche Ogbuagu, Hon Kennedy Ibeh, and Hon Michael Njoku somewhere at Ifakala, in Mbaitoli LGA further suggesting that there is a common desire that necessitated the unification.

The newly developed mutual closeness is enough signal that something is in the offing from the suspended lawmakers.