Fees Hike: Fedpoly Nekede Mgt In Trouble, Students Spoil For War



By Onyekachi Eze

Grief is said to be the new order in the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, over the somersaulted increase in tuition fees.

Management of the institution few days ago weakened parents, guardians and students with the news of school fees increment for all departments of the Polytechnic.

The increment in fees has caused serious concern especially from low income earners.

While other Polytechnics across the country still enjoy a reasonable payment of fees, that of Nekede Owerri, regrettably seem different.

Trumpeta investigations revealed that from the memo released by the school’s registrar, Mrs .E.C Anuna, dated August 5, 2021, school fees for 2020/2021 academic session sky rocketed from 50% to over 100%.

The newly released fees differ with that of National Diploma (ND) to Higher National Diploma (HND).

The action is said to have not only caused commotion, but a brazen act of wickedness on the side of the management, considering the current economic downturn as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Trumpeta gathered that before the enthronement of Rev. Dr Michael Arimanwa as the Rector, fees for HND classes were lesser than the ND, but there was a fast change which has increased beyond proportion.

Also, the HND I were said to be paying different fees with the HND 2, but same old pattern was also affected.

For evening students, the increment hit them as they have raised eyebrows on the unusual development.

Against this backdrop, the students who spoke to our correspondent expressed rude shock and displeasure.

They pleaded that the Rector, Arimanwa to reconsider his stand on the alarming hike of fees, especially now that people are suffering to feed.

According to some of the students who pleaded anonymity, “We don’t welcome this development at all. Majority of us are taking care of ourselves with nobody to help us. We have not feed well, not bought textbooks and handouts, yet the management want us to pay this exorbitant fees from where?

They further threatened to cause more havoc should nothing is done to arrest the issue at this early stage.

The Federal government, State Government and relevant authorities are thereby alerted to do the needful.

On the other hand, Imo populace are not relenting as they plan to resist the plan by all possible legal means.