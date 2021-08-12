Cry Out Over Delay In Release Of 2020 Junior WAEC, FLSC Results

By Okey Alozie

The continued delay in marking and release of result of Junior WAEC (Basic Education Certificate Examination) students in Imo State educational system took in 2020 is giving students, teachers, principals and parents cause to worry.

Our reporter observed that Parents/Teachers association of various secondary schools in Imo has raised eyesbrow over the continued delay in releasing the result of the Junior WAEC (BECE) since last year.

Those who took the examination of Junior WAEC in 305 secondary schools in Imo State Including private one are complaining bitterly about the development. Trumpeta learnt that the affected students and teachers are now planning to go on protest at Government House, Owerri any moment from now to show their grievances to the governor.

Some parents are also worried that another registration of Junior WAEC was observed this year yet that of years result has not been released.

The same thing is applicable to those that took their first school leaving certificate examination last year.

The delayed result Trumpeta gathered has caused a lot of problem in the education system with parents unhappy.

Those who took the exams are on crossroad now as they cannot comfortable go to the next level since the result have not been released.