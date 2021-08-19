NPFL Side, Heartland FC Celebrates, Coach Ben ..As Amaechi Duru Marks Birthday

Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL side, Heartland FC and the fastest growing female football side, Imo Angels FC yesterday celebrated their goalkeeper trainer and player respectively as marked their birthday.

Trumpeta sports desk observed that birthday wishes for Coach Prince Benjamin Nwoke and Duru Amaechi flooded the social media handles of the both teams wishing them well with memorable comments and better days/years ahead.



Prince Benjamin who will on September take his lovely heartthrob to the alter to say I do is the keeper trainer for Heartland FC as well as personal trainer for Super Eagles keeper and Heartland Skipper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Duru Amaechi is a multi talented sports woman who is a Taekwando fighter, Wrestler and a Footballer all rolled together.

“We wish them memorable birthday and happy returns”, one of the notes read.