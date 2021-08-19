Okorocha’s Rescue Mission Family Breaks Up .Reps Member Leads Followers To Uzodinma’s Camp



Barring any last minute change of heart, the very strong political family in Imo State named Rescue Mission, under the leadership of former Governor Rochas Okorocha may lose vital members any moment.

Recall that after coming into power in 2011, Okorocha who is now Senator Representing Orlu zone set up a very strong and powerful political group known as Rescue Mission. Despite losing the opportunity to produce a successor to their leader in 2019, the group succeeded in having a Senator, four Reps members and five House of Assembly lawmakers after the election.

The Rescue Mission political family has continued to function even when challenges in the ruling APC have kept them out of the activities of the party.

Trumpeta learnt that the strength of the former governor’s political family is waning and about to break as one of the notable House of Reps member who rode on Okorocha’s back to the National Assembly has perfected strategies to tactically withdraw and move his followers to the APC arm loyal to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Following the inability of the Okorocha group to accept the caretaker committee arrangement in the party after their elected state exco led by Dan Nwafor was sacked, the former governor who claims to a foundation member of the APC and followers are no longer taking part in the activities of the state party.

For instance, the Rescue Mission faithful didn’t take part in the revalidation of membership exercise that heralded the congresses which they were said not to have also shown interest.

With unconfirmed reports circulating in the social media about Okorocha’s purported romance with the PDP, divided interest has come up in the Rescue Mission with a fraction planning to pull out.

Our correspondent was informed by an insider that a certain Reps member (names withheld) has been plotting behind the scene to pull out from the camp.

According to information available to Trumpeta disposal, the Reps member, believed to be one of the strongest allies of Okorocha doesn’t want to be public about the withdrawal. The newspaper further learnt that the subtle approach of the lawmaker was allowing many of his constituents to take part in the revalidation exercise several of pro-Okorocha APC members boycotted.

Information to Trumpeta has it that as a prelude to exit Rescue Mission, the lawmaker secretly aligned himself to one of Uzodinma’s men to ensure that his followers got ward and LGA positions in the congress, this newspaper learnt that in the list of positions assembled before the congress, agents of the Reps member in Okorocha’s camp appeared for possible LGA and ward offices in the state. The APC party chieftain who facilitated the list of men from the Okorocha’s group is said to be working in concert with the said lawmaker for the breakthrough.

Based on this, Trumpeta newspaper was informed that supporters of the said Reps member have been meeting to perfect the plan.

A source from the camp of the Reps member revealed that “while our boss is still with Senator Okorocha, we have plans to be part of APC. We are not sure of this PDP move, the best is to go back to APC”.

Judging from the number of the Reps member supporters in Okorocha’s camp, a draft out from the Rescue Mission will shrink the size of the political organization.