Emeakaraoha Charity Foundation Empowers 1000 Southeast Families With Wheelbarrows, Wheelchairs

In line with the tradition and disposition of the Emeakaraoha royal dynasty of Amakaohia Community in Ihitte Uboma LGA, the Emeakaraoha Charity Foundation has doled out 1000 wheelbarrows to 1000 rural families in the southeast as part of its agricultural empowerment programme aimed at making life easier for indigent rural dwellers in their agricultural activities and day to day living.

In addition, 45 wheelchairs were also given out to cripples and those with limb incapacitation to enable them freely move about.

Speaking to newsmen during the presentation ceremony which took place at the Emeakaraoha family compound in Amakaohia Community in Ihitte Uboma LGA on Tuesday, August 17, the National Coordinator of Emeakaraoha Charity Foundation, Africa region, Barr. Kelechi Emeakaraoha expressed his joy that the foundation which started 22 years ago has lived up to its objective of putting smiles on the faces of people through different interventions ranging from the establishment of a world class Nursery/Primary/Secondary school, over 70 free medical intervention schemes, etc, noting that over 10,000 indigent pupils have been trained in the school and thousands benefitted from their medical interventions through the organization’s Madona Austrian Hospital which has availed the indigent of the services of American and European doctors at no cost.

On the motivation behind the establishment of Emeakaraoha Charity Foundation, Barr. Kelechi Emeakaraoha who is the special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on waste management stated thus, “As a family, we believe that if we have connection and that connection is not able to make our next door neighbour succeed or smile, then we have no connection”.

He maintained that it made no sense hoarding money in the bank in the face of so much deprivation in the society, hence their decision to invest in human beings which has led them to often make family donations to sustain the foundation.

The governor’s Special Adviser urged everyone to endeavour to work towards making others smile, stressing that God had already put value in everyone to deliver to the world, but everyone has the responsibility to discover that value and activate it for the benefit of mankind.

According to him, no government had ever contributed towards the work of non-governmental organizations but their faith in God has seen them through and the present event was the fifth time their charity organization was giving out 1000 wheelbarrows to 1000 rural families in the southeast.

Earlier, the founder of the Emeakaraoha Charity Foundation, Rev. Dr. Emeka Emeakaraoha disclosed that it was the need to provide rural dwellers with good health, standard education and good living that led to the founding of the charity organization, adding that the wheelbarrows were meant to assist them in farming activities and in fetching water as many of them have to go long distances in doing so.

Adding his voice, the first son of the family, Prince Jude Emeakaraoha described charity as running in their family blood as God had designed them.

He noted that the older generations of Emeakaraoha royal dynasty were noted for their philanthropic and charity dispositions towards the indigent in the society.

A royal father in Ihitte Uboma, HRH Eze Lawrence Ihekwobe who received a wheelchair prayed for the Emeakaraoha that God would continue to use them to bring succour to the needy. Another recipient of a wheelbarrow, Mrs. Ngozi Opara from Ihiagwa town in Owerri west LGA described the gift as prayer answered, saying that her farming activities would be enhanced by this gift.