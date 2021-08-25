Imo FA Partners “E-Dey Work” Ministry On Promotion Of Grassroots Football

The Chairman of the Imo state Football Association, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam has pledged readiness of his administration to help actualise E-Dey Work FC participation in the league.

Uchegbulam made the disclosure during his visit to Rev Fr Magnus Ebere, founder of the Catholic Church, “Canaan Land Adoration Ministry” (E-Dey work) in Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo state.

He Further said the visit was to appreciate the cleric for his support to grassroots football especially when the ministry played the finals of her football tournament at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, noting that hundreds of youths attended the match.

According to him, Fr Ebere’s quest to set up a football club to harness the teeming youths of the ministry was a laudable project that must be supported.

Uchegbulam said “football is a beautiful avenue to engage the teeming youths and keep them off crimes and concerns. I will always support any project that will keep them engaged doing what they love most, and I will support E-Dey work ministry to establish a football club like the Mountain of Fire Ministry football club that is making waves”.

Founder of E-Dey Work Ministry, Rev Fr Magnus Ebere expressed gratitude for the visit which he said has strengthened his resolve about a football club.

“I have a platform which will be useless if I don’t put it to good use. Here we have comedians, dancers, and now football teams and we won’t stop. We have a vision to be in the national league, and I believe we can start with the grace of God. The concluded tournament was to boys where they belong, call it mental positioning. They can’t believe they played in that mighty stadium that stars have played”.

Further he assured that he is committed to the development of youths adding that football is a veritable platform to engage youths, to assist them achieve their dreams.

The cleric said “What we are doing is to help ourselves, the youths need to be engaged because they are the most active, and that energy must be used, whether for good or bad. We are committed to helping them use it for good”, Ebere said.

He expressed commitment to partner Imo Football Association to actualize a club for the prayer ministry saying “As a person and ministry we are going to make you proud and part of the system, especially for smooth operation of Imo FA, to see that football is revived”.