Wedding Bells For Heartland Keeper Trainer .. As Prince Ben Weds Heartthrob, Henrietta Sept 4

The wedding bells is around the corner especially for the Heartland FC goalkeeper coach, Prince Benjamin Nwoke who will on Saturday September 4, 2021 take the hands of his heartthrob, Miss Henrietta Chukwunonye in a Holy Matrimony.

According to a statement from the both families of the the couple, the wedding takes place at St Peters Anglican Church, No. 54 Ekwema Crescent, Ikenegbu in Owerri, Imo State while reception follows immediately after at Maranatha Suits, Plot 5H/24 Commercial District Quarters by PortHarcourt road, Owerri, Imo state.