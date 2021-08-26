Heartland Gaffer, Camara Quits Job After Two Seasons ..Settles For Plateau UTD

Fidelis Ilechukwu has quit from his position as Technical Adviser of NPFL side, Heartland Football Club of Owerri after two seasons.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that after rumours of his agreement to coach Plateau United, “Camara” as he is fondly called dropped his resignation letter to the management of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side on Thursday morning to end his two year sojourn with the Naze Millionaires.

According to a source close to the club; “I can authoritatively inform you that “Camara” has finally left the club on personal ground to seek a new challenge.

“Despite tough conditions and financial challenges at the club and backlog of wages, the ‘Working One’ never got wearied yet saved the Owerri-based club from relegation in the just concluded 2020/2021 NPFL season finishing 13th in the log and got to a quarter -final finish in the Aiteo Cup.

” It’s an emotional one and tough decision for him, as he had a special bond with his assistants, players and indeed fans of the club”, the source revealed.