Ex-Heartland Boss, Bash Applauds NNIM Members In UK For Brotherly Love ..As Morgan Weds Heartthrob In Manchester

Former Heartland FC Chairman and CEO of Bashlyks Sports & Events Center, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Bash” has extolled his colleagues in Nzuko Ndi Imo Manchester NNIM, for for their brotherly care and spirit of togetherness.

Mr Bash made this commendation during a marital bliss exchange in Manchester at the wedding of Mr and Mrs Charles Morgan which took place on Saturday 28th of August 2021 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church in Manchester City, United Kingdom.

In a chart with Trumpeta sports desk, the excited sports administrator said he was happy for the groom, Morgan whom he said is a financial member of Nzuko Ndi Imo Manchester (NNIM), an organization Mr Bash was their Chairman then known as Imo Kultural and Welfare Union (IKWU) and now known as NNIM.

In his word of advice, Bash charged the new couple to live in peace and harmony and asked God to bless them. He recognized the presence of the Chairman of the occasion, Chief and Lolo Ugochukwu Inyama “Akpataozouha” and the president of Nsuko Ndi Imo Manchester NNIM, Chief Chris Ukaegbu among other dignitaries specially thanking them for their support and commitment in maintaining brotherhood of the association.

The Manchester in England based Imo born sports administrator hailed the groups sense of responsibility for each other which he observed is the true sport of an Igbo man especially Imo people in diaspora and encouraged them not to relent in efforts that will continue to project brotherhood, togetherness and progress.

He however took time to commend his darling team, Heartland FC for surviving relegation after a turbulent time last season and pleaded that everything necessary should be done to make them better next season.