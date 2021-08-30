Onyekanma Donates Building Materials For Fencing Of Eziome Primary School



The member representing Mbaitoli state constituency at the Imo state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma, has donated building materials for the fencing of Eziome primary school, Mbieri, in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state.

Onyekanma made the donation on Thursday, during the Home and Abroad August meeting of Eziome Women Progressive Union, held at Eziome town hall.

Speaking during the occasion, the lawmaker said that the gesture was to protect the public asset from vandals and criminal elements.

“It is our responsibility to protect this school from vandals and criminal elements.

The fencing project will not only protect the school from criminal elements but will also enhance the security of the pupils,” the lawmaker explained.

From Eziome town hall, the immediate past deputy speaker of Imo state House of Assembly moved to St. Benignus Catholic Church, Umuonyeali, Mbieri and presented a sound system to the women of the church.

Everyone who spoke during the events, including Lolo Gloria Oriaku, President of Eziome Women Progressive Union, thanked the former deputy speaker for his magnanimity.