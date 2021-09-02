Imo Angels FC Backs Aisha Buhari’s Cup For Success ..Optimistic Of Games Positive Effects On Women Football

Imo Angels Football Club, Owerri has expressed their support and optimism for a successful outing at the forthcoming Aisha Buhari CAF Women Invitational Tournament.

Speaking recently in Owerri on the much anticipated African women football fiesta, the CEO of Imo Angels FC, Lady Jenny Anusiem said she was excited at the prospects the tournament slated to kick off from September 13 -21, 2021 in Lagos offers for women football development in Nigeria, noting that women football is gradually getting the acknowledgement it desires.

She thanked the First Lady for acvepting to support the tournament and extolled the NFF President, Mr Amaju Pinnick for such brilliant concept. Miss Anusiem equally averred her optimism that the Local Organizing Committee LOC, members headed by Barr Seyi Akinwumi and his team including NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Folade to deliver a memorable tournament that will reflect the nations rich cultural heritage and the antecedents of the First Lady.

“This tournament is indeed a perfect way to mark the 30 years anniversary of Women football in Nigeria with its team ” Playing for Good”.

“Imo Angels is indeed delighted that at a time we are working tirelessly to use football as a vehicle to empower and mentor the “girl child”, they timing of the ” Aisha Buhari Cup” couldn’t have been more apt”, Miss Anusiem stated.