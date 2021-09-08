Congress Fallout: Fresh Crack In Imo Assembly .As APC Lawmakers Consider Defection



By Onyekachi Eze

The Wards and Local Government Area congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC have come and gone, but not without having devastating effects on what is left of the party.

While the exercise received the required attention in some parts of Imo State, other LGAs were reportedly marred with chaos and disaffection.

Among the persons that may be regretting their involvement in the party affair are members of the State Legislature, under the APC.

The APC lawmakers who form majority of the 9th House, having been twenty-one as against twenty-seven were reportedly disappointed with the outcome of the previous congresses in the State.

Due to the seeming indifference attitude of the party to the plight of majority of the APC lawmakers who were left out from the scheme of things and never considered or given privileges to produce ward and LGA excos, some of them are reported to be considering leaving the party before 2023 elections.

Aside party Leaders who purportedly hijacked the exercise, another group were appointees of the State Government who didn’t consider looking the side of the lawmakers.

Trumpeta Newspaper scooped that in some LGAs, the House members had little or no contribution to the emergence of the LGA party executives.

Information obtained from an area like Ohaji/Egbema has it that the lukewarm approach of the lawmaker from the area, Hon Heclus Okoro saw him not play any impact concerning list of the LGA Excos. This newspaper was informed that despite the fact he received notice of the meeting for the apex leadership meeting of the party, he was late and merely touched the LGA headquarters. He was not also present when the congress and voting of LGA officers were held.

Another LGA that the eagle eyes of Trumpeta Newspaper monitored was Owerri West, the hometown of the Majority Leader.

It was learnt that before the House member could make do with his own line-up, the Leaders of the place had already produced a list, and announced the new party officials.

Trouble ensued when the Lawmaker struggled to have his way with his own list against that of the Leaders, but was vehemently resisted.

According to grapevine sources, the member claimed he was not considered and asked for his own input, thereby fueling speculations he may have lost out.

In a similar way, Local Governments of the suspended House members did their thing without recourse to the suspended lawmakers.

The LGAs include; Obowo, Oru West, Ikeduru, and Ihitte/Uboma. In these LGAs no input was received from them.

The congresses were believed to had held without recognizing them as House members. Reasons may not be unconnected to their incarceration from legislative activities, until suspension ban is lifted.

Sequel to that, the aggrieved members who felt neglected are spoiling for a showdown and possible exit from APC, which they may have seen as a pointer to what 2023 would look like.