BUHARI’S VISIT TO IMO: LAWMAKERS ENSURE HITCH-FREE OUTING

CONGRESS FALLOUT:

FRESH CRACK IN IMO ASSEMBLY, AS APC LAWMAKERS CONSIDER DEFECTION

The Wards and Local Government Area congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC have come and gone, but not without having devastating effects on what is left of the party.

While the exercise received the required attention in some parts of Imo State, other LGAs were reportedly marred with chaos and disaffection.

Among the persons that may be regretting their involvement in the party affair are members of the State Legislature, under the APC.

The APC lawmakers who form majority of the 9th House, having been twenty-one as against twenty-seven were reportedly disappointed with the outcome of the previous congresses in the State.

Due to the seeming indifference attitude of the party to the plight of majority of the APC lawmakers who were left out from the scheme of things and never considered or given privileges to produce Ward and LGA Excos, some of them are reported to be considering leaving the party before 2023 elections.

Aside party Leaders who purportedly hijacked the exercise, another group were appointees of the State Government who didn’t consider looking the side of the lawmakers.

Trumpeta Newspaper scooped that in some LGAs, the House members had little or no contribution to the emergence of the LGA party executives.

Information obtained from an area like Ohaji/Egbema has it that the lukewarm approach of the lawmaker from the area, Hon Heclus Okoro saw him not play any impact concerning list of the LGA Excos.

This newspaper was informed that despite the fact he received notice of the meeting of the party, he was late and merely touched the LGA headquarters.

He was not also present when the congress and voting of LGA officers were held.

Another LGA that the eagle eyes of Trumpeta Newspaper monitored was Owerri West, the hometown of the Majority Leader.

It was learnt that before the House member could make do with his own line-up, the Leaders of the place had already produced a list, and announced the new party officials.

Trouble ensued when the Lawmaker struggled to have his way with his own list against that of the Leaders, but was vehemently resisted.

According to grapevine sources, the member claimed he was not considered and asked for his own input, thereby fueling speculations he may have lost out.

In a similar way, Local Governments of the suspended House members did their thing without recourse to the suspended lawmakers.

The LGAs include; Obowo, Oru West, Ikeduru, and Ihitte/Uboma. In these LGAs, no input was received from them.

The congresses were believed to had held without recognizing them as House members. Reasons may not be unconnected to their incarceration from legislative activities, until suspension ban is lifted.

Sequel to that, the aggrieved members who felt neglected are spoiling for a showdown and possible exit from APC, which they may have seen as a pointer to what 2023 would look like.

FEAR OF COLLAPSE: NO RESCUE YET FOR IMO ASSEMBLY COMPLEX

Concern has been placed on the current condition of the Imo House of Assembly main complex, along the State Secretariat boulevard, new Owerri, as no repair work has been carried out on the complex since the Lawmakers deserted the place for where they operate from now, along the Heroes Square lane.

Months after the inauguration of the present House, they were forced to relocate on account of cracked walls and weak foundation of the building.

As if remedial work or reconstruction was to commence there soonest lately 2019, they legislators had to run for their lives.

Unfortunately, two and half years after, the gigantic building is still standing in shambles.

Neither demolition nor rehabilitation work have been done on the site.

Trumpeta Newspaper recalled that during the seven months stay of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha before his removal by the Supreme Court, the then Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins was said to be mandated to start off the reconstruction process of the structure.

Lo and behold, Chiji’s tenure ended abruptly through an impeachment process that enthroned the incumbent, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem.

Since Speaker Emeziem’s Leadership, no work either has been done on the edifice.

A visit to the place over the weekend exposed the sorry state of the old complex.

It has turned a reptile haven, and snakes habitat since no one visits there often like before.

Imolites, especially elder statesmen with the history of the complex built under late Sam Onunaka Mbakwe’s administration, however charged the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to see the place worthy of Government attention.

They were of the view that across the States, only Imo has a poor structure they call a Legislative House, an important arm of Government.

THREE YEARS AFTER, OWALLA COMMUNITY SAVED FROM BLACKOUT

•OWERRI NORTH CONSTITUENCY HAPPY WITH PHILIP EJIOGU

Owalla Community, in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State is agog over the electrification of their village, three years after blackout.

This was made possible by the Owerri North House of Assembly Member, Hon Philip Ejiogu.

The Lawmaker, last week Saturday, September 4, 2021 donated and commissioned a 33KVA electricity Transformer he donated to Owalla community.

The indigenes of the community couldn’t hold back their gratitude, as they eulogized Hon Ejiogu for remembering them, when they thought they would live without electricity again.

Owalla people recalled that they have made personal efforts and several entreaties to relevant authorities to get this nightmare out of their community, but none has yielded a positive response.

Amidst fanfare and jubilation for a hope restored, the Women, Youths and Elders of Owalla Community, showered prayers on Hon. Philip Ejiogu for, not only donating the Transformer, but ensured it was energized and operative to end the misery of this Community.

The Traditional Ruler of Owalla Community, HRH, Eze Okechukwu Nwaneri, did not only express thanks, but also showered prayers on Philip Ejiogu for rescuing his kingdom from three years of agony. He recalled how frustrated the indigenes of Owalla became due to the poor outcome, recorded from their personal efforts.

In his response, the Hon. Philip Ejiogu, expressed thanksgiving to God for providing the resources and courage with which he was able to come to the aid of his constituents, irrespective of the condition he found himself at the House.

He thanked HRH, Eze Okechukwu Nwaneri, for all the efforts he made with the people of Owalla in rescuing themselves from the electricity challenge. Hon. Philip expressed hope, that irrespective being a member of opposition in the Assembly, God would enable him to do more for the community in time to come.

In a related development, the Lawmaker gave financial support to some indigent women who were present at the occasion. He reassured that he would always put women first, in all he does.

BUHARI’S VISIT TO IMO:

LAWMAKERS ENSURE HITCH-FREE OUTING

It’s no longer news that Nigeria’s number one citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari would be visiting Imo State, today, after his last entry to the State in 2011.

An occasion that is expected to yield positive impact to the State after his presidential visit.

In ensuring that the exercise went successful, the Leadership of the House yesterday embarked on road and projects inspection.

The House led by the Speaker and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem and Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, respectively led the inspection spree.

Other members joined, including Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Hon. Obinna Okwara, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, Hon. Dominic Ezerioha were spotted with the State’s Commissioner for works, Hon. Ralph Nwosu.

As Imolites patiently await the arrival of the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Imo Legislators were not left behind as all hands were on deck.