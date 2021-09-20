EOCF Staff Felicitates With Boss’s Wife, Lady Gift Onyeali On Her Birthday

The staff of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, the parent body of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy have congratulated the wife of their president, Lady Gift Uchechi Obidinma Onyeali on her birthday.

In a congratulatory massage signed by the Foundation’s Project Manager, Mrs Uzoamaka Ngozi -Opara, they described Lady Gift Onyeali as a true Amazon and a good family builder that supports her husband for success.

“We wish you all the good things of life as you celebrate a new birth date in your life.

“We draw lots of inspiration from your humble life style and the undiluted support to your husband (our Boss), you are a true Amezon and we pray for God’s continued love, grace and blessings upon you and your beautiful family.

“Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation and its subsidiaries are very proud of your exemplary life style threaded with humility, respect, love and care for your neighbours which indeed are the core values of our Foundation as instituted by our ‘Icon’, Late Elkanah Onyeali.

“We therefore crave your indulgence not depart from the good work and wonderful support to your husband, our boss as reward for good job is more job with God’s strength and wisdom you shall continue to be a rear gem among your pears.

“Once again, congratulations,” the staff concluded.