Etuemena Reps Naze Millionaires @ Etihad Stadium In England ..Says, “Am Proudly Heartland Anywhere I Go

Former Heartland FC of Owerri Chairman, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Bash” was on Wednesday sighted sporting Heartland FC track suites (colours) alongside Jaydendonald Nnabuihie Etuemena, his second son who is also overwhelmingly keen about football at the Etihad Stadium, the home ground of Manchester City in England.

The young and passionate sports administrator was live at the lucrative UEFA Champions League encounter between Manchester City and RB Leipzig of Germany which ended 6 – 3 in favor of the Citizens analysing the game segment by segment with his son with a phenomenal interest.

In a chart with Trumpeta sports desk after the game via telephone, Bash who also doubles as the CEO of Bashlyks sports Home/Event Center said he is proudly Heartland FC anywhere, any day and any time adding that when ever the team is in need of his services, that he always oblige his dear state as he has lots of wonderful packages administratively to make the club the envy of all.

“Recall when we were on board, the club was the most branded and talked about team in NPFL.

‘We brought lots of European clubs style to the NPFL, including flying the players to and from match venues as well as having changed shirts after first half to keep the players fresh in the second stanza of every game.

” In fact we tried to bring European style of running football to our father land to prove that iat possible in Nigeria and today, am so proud that some teams have followed suit especially the partnership deals we had with DANA Airline and the state of Bolu in Turkey.

“I still and would continue to wish the club very well and I wish to urge our Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and the authorities in charge of the club to always make the necessary fund available for the management to enable them do well this season because Heartland FC is our identity and can be used to empower lots of Imo youths as well as curb social vices if properly managed.