FMC Threatens Mass Burial Of Unclaimed Dead Bodies

Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owerri, Imo State Management has given notice of mass burial of abandoned corpses in the Medical Centre, if their owners fail to come to pick them within the next two weeks.

In a public notice placed by the Institution and signed by the Public Relations Officer, it said that “Federal Medical Centre, Owerri intends to conduct mass burial of abandoned corpses in its mortuary”.

It added that “those whose relatives are missing should visit the Hospital’s Mortuary for possible identification and collection of such corpse within two weeks from this publication”.