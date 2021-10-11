Heads To Roll In Imo State Civil Service .Corrupt, Ghost Workers, Fake Certificate Holders In Trouble .As Uzodinma Receives LGA Service Verification Report

Signals from the Imo State Government have it that a hurricane is about to sweep in the state civil service, especially government employees who are of the local government service cadre.

Going from the latest development in government circle, mass sack and retrenchment may hit workers in the state if the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma goes ahead to implement the verification report of a committee set up to look at local government civil service.

Apparently disturbed by operations of the LGA civil service, the state government set up a verification committee. The committee after extensive job has submitted its report.

Trumpeta learnt that from the contents of the report which governor Uzodinma has promised to implement the report.

Trumpeta learnt that even as the findings have not been made public, the contents if implemented would shake the foundation of the LGA service.

It was gathered that mind blowing revelations related to corrupt practices by staff were included in the report with names of affected persons added.

A source privy to the compilation of the report after investigation further revealed that doctoring of age and falsification of academic qualifications were other noticeable massive defaults of many of the staffer which may lead to mass sack if government takes the report serious.

Another discovery , according to an insider is the inability of several staffers of the LGA failing to quit from service after reaching retirement age either by date of birth or years of service. The committee was said to have noticed falsification of age and academic qualifications as well as undue elongation of service in office.

Already, the newspaper learnt that the acceptance of the report by the governor has led to panic in the LGAs as those suspected to have skeletons in their cupboard are unsure of the government next line of action.