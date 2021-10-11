Firstmahi FC Held By St Cyprian Catholic FC, Obokwe ..Goal Scorer, Ebuka Thanks Team Mates

The resolve by Firstmahi FC, Owerri to raise a formidable and disciplined team that can compete favourably amongst their peers is gradually coming to fruition as the newly formed clubs has continued to impress with its preparatory games ahead of the new season.

Not damped by the only defeat it suffered narrowly in the hands of Heartland FC Juniors, the team were last week (Thursday to be precise) held to a 2-2 draw by St Cyprian Catholic FC in Ngor Okpala.

The Henry Ngbenwelu’s tutored side were forced to a draw by their host team after an own goal by the Ngor Okpala based side and an Ebuka Emeka’s goal had put the Owerri team in front.

The club coach Ngbenwelu “Seke” said the players are gradually getting to adapt to the tactics he and his Assistant, George Ohuabunwa wants then to play;

“We are still a team in formation a d most of the players are playing for the first time but the sport is good and with time they will fully adapt to the style and pattern we want them to play.

“So far, we have been trying to give everyone the opportunity to express what they can do and we believe that with more games like this we shall be ready before the season commences.

In his words, the goal scorer, Ebuka said;

“We wanted a win but unfortunately they had a good game too and we all settled for the draw.

“I wish to thank my team mates for helping score and i strongly believe by the time the league commences, will will be more sharp and ready to go.

Firstmahi FC is expected to take part in the 2021/22 Nation Wide League as they also are making frantic efforts to make the club one of the best east of the Niger.