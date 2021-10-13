Imo Angels FC CEO, Anusiem Charges State Youth Games Contingents On Success

As hostilities commence today at Ilorin, Kwara State for the 2021 National Youth Games NYG, Imo state contingents have been charged to go for success.

In a statement made available to Trumpeta sports desk, Lady Jenny Anusiem, CEO/Chairman of Imo Angels FC charged the athletes to go all out for success in all the games they entered for.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank God for journey mercy granted the team to Ilorin last Saturday.

“Its important for them to understand at the back of their mind that they are Imo Ambassadors in Ilorin and that they must be at the best of their behaviours all through the games.

“While we wish them success particularly the female football team that has about five of Imo Angels FC players, i charge them to go for gold to make the state proud.

“Imo is indeed blessed with raw talents that with an enabling environment, we would produce more of Mary Onyeali, Chioma Ajunwa, Kanu Nwankwo, Desire Oparanozie, Mobi Oparaku and many more.