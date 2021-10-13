Mbaike Reps Member, Nwawuba Bags Imo All Stars Special Patron Award .. As Abia Wins Veterans Tourney

Following his fervent youth empowerment support programmes especially to his constituents, Rt Hon Henry Ndochukwu Nwawuba, the Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency Reps member has been presented with a patron award.

Nwawuba was presented with a Special Patron Award by the Imo All Stars Int’l, Owerri during the South East Zonal play off of the Veterans Clubs at the Dan Anyiam Stadium over the weekend.

Presenting the award to the second time Federal Lawmaker who was ably represented by his Aide, Hon Chukwuma Amadi, Imo All Stars President, Hon Nathaniel Donald described Nwawuba as a lover of the youths who has impacted positively to his constituents adding that the people of Mbaike are lucky to have such a lawmaker.

In his congratulatory message to his Federal lawmaker over the auspicious award, Imo All Stars former President, Hon Ugochukwu Nnah “ABJ” said the club honoured the performing lawmaker for his contribution towards sports development and support to grassroots football development.

He thanked Nwawuba for laterally helping to fund the zonal play off and appreciated former Green Eagles player/coach and currently Imo state Deputy Chief of Staff (Admin), Dr Pat Ekeji for also contributing handsomely for the success of the event.

Hon Nna equally thanked the state government especially the Sports Commissioner, Hon Dan Chike Ogu for graciously approving the use of Dan Anyiam stadium.

The event was witnessed by former Super Eagles players and other ex professional players who attended the mini Veterans tournament such Henry Nwosu “MON”, Mobi Oparaku “MON”, Nicholas Ukadike, Sylvester Oparanozie, Obinna Obiaka, Jonathan Ubanwa, Ike Thankgod, Samson Chuki, Friday Onyeukwu, Isaac Mbaegbu, Stanley Onuegbu from Imo All Stars while those from Abia All Stars include; Emeka Nwanna ” Ayaya”, Okechukwu Anyaele “Oporocha”, Benbella Onwuchereuba, Chozie Johnson, Kalistus Nwankwo among others.

The tournament was won by Abia All Stars who beat Imo All Stars 1- 0 in the final and will represent the South East at the National All Stars Football tournament in Abuja later in November this year.