Ebony Fitness Club Holds Health Walk In Owerri ..Doles Out N.5m To Indigent Ones

Ebony Fitness Club, Owerri over the weekend scored another major humanitarian goal when they gave charity arms to indigent ones in the society.

The club as Trumpeta sports desk gathered doled out a total sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000) to the less privileged ones for their medical bill and to boost their small scale businesses.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports desk on the social venture, the club’s President, Hon Barr Martin Njoku said the club which has been in existence for about 8 years apart from the sporting activities they are known for, has always engaged in social responsibilities as a way of giving back to the society especially to help the less privileged ones.

He noted that they usually visit Motherless Babies Homes, pay hospital bills for indigent ones among others but that they decided to change the their benefactors as a woman who was booked for surgery received the sum of N200, 000 for her surgery while 10 different persons, such as groundnut and sachet Water hawkers randomly got N10,000 each totaling N300,000 to boost their small scale business.

“We first had a walk from our training centre at New Owerri to Ikenegbu and as we were moving we accosted some of the beneficiaries and gave them N10, 000 each to help their business.

“For us in Ebony Fitness Club, members after our ritual fitness walkout retire to either Table Tennis or Football as well as Snooker.

“But beyond the exercise programme we try to help impact positively to the society and what we did today is all about staying healthy and helping humanity especially the indigent ones.

The exercise was witnessed by the Clubs BOT Chairman, Barr Casmir Anyanwu, Team Manger, Ndubuisi Ihenakwe as well as the club’s Coach, Obinna Obiaka among other members.