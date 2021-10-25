LGA Elections: ISIEC Gets Set, May Conduct Council Polls March 2022

By Nkama Chioma

Following pronouncement by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma that his administration would soon hold local government election, the state independent electoral commission appears to be ready for the exercise.

Barely a week after Uzodinma made the revelation of organizing council pools, the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, has moved into action.

Trumpeta learnt that as part of the processes of organizing the election, the ISIEC has met with the various parties to intimate them of the coming action.

Part of the notification of the election is the interface with the Inter Party Advisory Committee, IPAC. Details of the meeting have it that the essence is to work out “legislative framework and modalities to ensure that the election is credible”

ISIEC Acting Operational Commissioner, Henry Adimelechi said that the parley with IPAC is predicated on the fact that IPAC is a relevant stakeholder in the democratic process and needed to be consulted by ISIEC to design ways of ensuring the LG council election is credible and transparent.

Though, the ISIEC didn’t come up with a date for the conduct, but this newspaper was reliably informed that it may hold in March 2022.

It was learnt that due to necessary days allowed for election notice which is about 90 days and considering that the year is coming to an end, the conduct won’t hold before December 2021.

Similarly, from January next year, a gap of three months is needed to inform the participants.

Meanwhile, the former pattern adopted by the Rochas Okorocha administration whereby the election was based on autonomous communities’ basis has become a past tense.

The present dispensation will see election conducted in the 305 INEC electoral wards in Imo.