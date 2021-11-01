..As Club VP Charges Players Engaged In Exams To Go For Glory

The club president of Firstmahi FC, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha has charged players of the club who are engaged in their school promotional and semester examinations to go for glory.

In a release made available by the club media, Prince Chidiebere said the club is set up to encourage its players in other endeavors of their life especially their academics which he said is key to human development.

“We pride in making sure that our players are the best in all they do both on the field of play as well as other chosen endeavor.

“As you know most of the institutions of learning are in exam mood and our players are not left out, so i wish to use this medium to charge them not to forget the principles of the club which is reaching for glory.

“We also wish them flying colours in their results.

He added that the team has in their fold players who are students of Imo State University, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Federal Polytechnic Nekede and not forgetting those still in Secondary schools as well as those aspiring to gain admission into the higher Institution.

“Apart from encouraging those in school to study hard for success, we have a special programme for those who are into skilled acquisition with a programme designed to empower them for their future life after football.