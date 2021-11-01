FIRSTMAHI FC GETS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

One of the fastest rising football club east of the Niger, Firstmahi FC, Owerri has named members of the clubs Board of Directors with the view of making the club one of the best in the industry.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the clubs media members of the board include; Michael Dortch -Director,

Mirza Sujathullah Baig – Director, Alawinni A Aldhafceri – Director,

Chua Cheng Hua – Director, Mohammed Hammad Azeemuddin – Director,

Prince Dany EzeOnuoha – Director.

Shading further light to the development, the clubs Vice Chairman, Mr Chuks Dike said the club also has MA Waliuddin as President and

Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha. – Vice President while the management team is made up of; Chuks Dike as Vice Chairman , club Secretary – Orji Sampson, Sporting Director – Egbula Tony, Team Manager – Anyanwu Uche, Welfare – Fr Chika Okpara, the Club Ambassador/Scouring Officer – Mobi Oparaku, the clubs Chief Security Officer – Okorie Ifeanyi.

Continuing he noted that the team in readiness for the upcoming season and with the mission and vision of producing quality players that will in turn become true professionals have engaged the services of a renowned tactician with knack for discovering talents as the clubs Technical Adviser, Coach Onyegbule Ezekiel.

The ex -professional player who has coached many club sides on resumption lauded the mission of the clubs management assuring that he will bring his wealth of experience into realising the clubs objectives.