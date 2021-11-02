Six Suspended Imo Assembly Members May Be Recalled Today .House Receives Report Of Adhoc Committee

By Onyekachi Eze

Finally, six members of Imo State House of Assembly suspended five months ago by the Rt Hon Paul Emeziem’s led 9th House, under an offence termed “unparliamentary conduct”, may be relieved of their suspension torture by today if what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered are considered.

The six lawmakers, messrs, Honourables Uche Ogbuagu, Dominic Ezerioha, Aanyadike Nwosu, Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, Philip Ejiogu and Kennedy Ibeh have been out of legislative activities since their suspension.

From what this Newspaper gathered, the issue concerning them may be deliberated on today following the presentation made by the suspension Appeal Committee.

At their last plenary session held on Thursday, the committee chairman, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu presented its report on the floor of the House.

The Speaker however slated it for hearing and deliberation on Tuesday November 2, 2021.

It was learnt that part of the content of the committee’s report was to lift the suspension believing that the affected members have learnt their lessons.

It was suspected that the members as part of conditions handed them before they could get reprieve was for them to withdraw a court case against the House, which they did.

Some of them were also seen at close range with the House leadership in several occasions, suggesting that all is well.

However, before end of plenary today, the suspension may be withdrawn, and all entitlements restored back to them in full.