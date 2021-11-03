Random Musing: The Rise And Rise of Agberosim In Owerri

One common feature that is winning notoriety in Imo State now is the presence of suspected road side touts disturbing the peace of road users. Before now, what was spotted on the roads, especially in parks were members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). They are limited to approve government parks for operation. But these days, there is no bus stop in Owerri without touts wielding dangerous weapons harassing bus drivers. Most times they constitute nuisance value to the road users by not only blocking the road, but also attacking the drivers while demanding for money from them for loading in the parks. Attention of the Imo State government, the transport ministry and relevant agencies like ENTRACO should be attracted to the activities of touts for sanity to reign in the state capital.