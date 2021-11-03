Grasshoppers Handball Team Secures Continental Ticket .As Oguh Salutes Team

The Imo state female handball team, Imo Grasshoppers defeated Kada Queens by 32 goals to 24 in their last game of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Owerri -based side have been in superlative form winning 7 seven games and losing two. The Imo Grasshoppers therefore have qualified for the African handball continental showpiece slated for Tunisia in December 2021.

The Imo state Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Dan Chike Ogu was live at the venue on Tuesday to cheer the ladies to victory and also doled out cash gifts to them in fulfilment of his promise to reward them for every victory during the competition.

He urged them not to relent and keep the flag flying as they set their sights on the upcoming competition in Tunisia.