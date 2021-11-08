Former Heartland Midfielder, Atuloma Secures Pro -Deal In Oman



Heartland FC hard tackling midfielder during last season NPFL, Emeka Atulomah has reportedly completed his move to an Oman based Premier League side, Al Rustaq Club on a 2years deal.



Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the Oman outfit, Al Rustaq Club struck agreement to sign the experienced midfielder from the Naze Millionaires last week as the deal was reportedly sealed after signing and passing his routine medicals.



Emeka Atulomah who at some point in his carrier featured for OUK, Enyimba, Akwa United and Rivers Uniyed said shortly after the club announced his acquisition sais he’s excited to start another adventure with Al Rustaq Club and wants to make history with them in the new Oman topflight league campaign.



“It is a dream come through to see this happen and am excited to be here. Al Rustaq Club is a great club and I want to contribute my part and be part of the history of the club as the new season gets underway in the coming weeks .” – soft speaking Atulomah concluded.



The energetic midfielder ranks amongst household name in the Nigeria professional football league and was part of the CHAN Eagles team in Morocco in 2018.



The combative defensive midfielder last played for Heartland FC during the 2020/21 NPFL season.