Ifeanyi Ekwueme TICO/SELECT Pre Season Tourney Debutes In Owerri ..As NPFL Heavy Weights Tango For Pride ..Firstmahi FC, Apex-Cane Rob Shoulders With Elite Teams

Barring any last minute hitches, the third edition of the annual Ifeanyi Ekwueme Rico/Select NPFL pre season tournament will kick off on Sunday with top Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, side locking horns for pride.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by organizers of arguably one of the best organised pre season football tournament in Nigeria, the one week long soccer fiesta which is designed to help the elite teams in Nigeria shape up their team ahead of very new season is scheduled for the first time to hold in two venues, Owerri and Enugu.

Some of the tope elite teams expected to take part in this years event include defending champions, Enugu Rangers, Rivers United, Heartland FC, Abia Warriors, Kwara United among others.

The organisers who are very mindful of the importance of developmental programme have also included two NNL sides, Apex Crane of Agbor and Firstmahi FC, Owerri.

Enugu Centre will see the teams compete for honours at UNEC ground owing to the renovation work currently on going at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium while the other group will slug it out at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri with the final also at the same venue.