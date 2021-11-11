Inauguration of Assa North Cluster/SPDC Community Development Board Holds

The inauguration of the 15-member Assa North Cluster, Shell Development Company LTD, Community Development Board, CDB, will hold on Monday, Nov, 15, 2021.

According to a statement signed by Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Special Adviser/Coordinator, Petroleum and Gas Matters to the Imo State Governor, the event is scheduled to hold at All Seasons Hotel Conference Room, Owerri, Imo State at 1pm.

The statement from Rt Hon Opiah further states that the Cluster Board has Inspr Anayo Onyiriuka from Assa as Chairman while Mr Opara Lawson of Awarra, and Ochia’s Gerald Okwuchi Asogu are vice chairman and secretary respectively.

Other officials of the Cluster Board are Barr Uche Ezenwoke (Treasurer) Awarra, Justina Enyia (Financial Secretary) Obile, Dr Charles Enyia (PRO) Obile, Barr Promise Uyoeme (Assistant Secretary) Assa, Engr Chinwendu Ekwueme (Assistant Secretary) Ochia.

Also billed for inauguration as approved members of the Cluster Board are Cynthia Onyiruka (Assa), Engr Osita Aguocha (Obile), Engr Ndubuisi Iheka (Ochia), Mrs Stella Dikom (Awarra), Engr Stanford Okedinma, (Assa) Chief Gift Ogu (Assa) and Engr Opara Charles.