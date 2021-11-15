Horror: Bunkering Staff Found Dead Inside Tank In Oguta Community

By Peter Uzoma

Ejemekwuru autonomous Community in Oguta is gradually assuming the status of “one week, one incident” just as of recent no day passes without an ugly incident.

Howbeit, the hitherto peaceful Ejemekwuru Community was early morning last Friday (12/11/2021) woken by an alarm following the discovery of the naked corpse of one of their sons, Moses Dibue, in a big GEEPEE tank.

Trumpeta learnt that the previous night, Moses, a security man at an illegal fuel dump in Umuagwu, Ejemekwuru, had ended the day’s security work neatly and had also retired for the day.

According to the source, very early morning, that fateful Friday, the “bunkering merchants”, about four of them, had come to supply the crude oil to the dump, which started operations two months ago but, both Mr Moses Dibue, the Security man and the operator of the dump were nowhere to be found.

Since the crude oil must be delivered, the “merchants” started checking the tanks in the premises with a view to emptying the contents they came with. It was in the course of opening these GEEPEE tanks one after the other that they discovered the squatting corpse of Moses in one and raised alarm.

As at the time of filing this report, the true evidences of how and what killed Moses had not manifested, but his remains have been removed by the Police and deposited in a nearby morgue.

However, what surprised everyone was the discovery of a shirt, singlet, undie, trouser, some sum of money, footwear and a handset in an apartment where Moses usually stays while on duty. They were seen intact in the room.

Mr Moses Dibue, a father of three, is not currently staying with his children and Okija-born wife. Trumpeta was told that the wife and kids are in Okija.