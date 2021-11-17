Okenze Tobias Ekechi Imerienwe – Upe Unity Cup Returns With A Bang ..”Renewal Edition” Kicks Off Saturday Nov 20

Excitement and joy can best be described as what the good and enterprising people of Imerienww/Upe Community in Ngor Okpala LGA feels following the return of the annual “Okenze Tobias Ekechi Unity Cup”

Trumpeta sports desk learnt from the organizing committee Chairman of the tournament, Hon Neville Okere that after the break which was necessitated by the unfortunate outbreak of the dread COVID-19 pandemic disease, that the tournament makes a grand return this year with the “Renewal Edition”.

“The tournament certainly makes a grand return this yuletide period which has been branded the renewal edition.

“Recall that we were forced to a break by the Covid-19 pandemic disease which obviously couldn’t allow for gatherings.

“The return of the tournament this year is a renewal and reunion of the game, the players and fans not forgetting the beautiful members of the Imerienwe/Upe community including our friends and well wishers.

“We are indeed very grateful to our benevolent donor, Chief (Dr) TOE Ekechi who is using the tournament to empower youths of the area through sports as well as unite the community for his dedication and love for his people.

“We also which to continue in educating the people on the dangers of not being mindful of compiling to the COVID-19 guide lines as given by NCDC.

The tournament however kicks off this Saturday at the Umuoye Central School field with a mouth watering encounter between two time champions Umuoye and current back to back champions Umunam.