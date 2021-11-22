EOCF Mgt In Celebration Mood As Foundation’s PM, Uzoamaka Marks Birthday ..Welfare Officer, ‘Shiba’ & Wife Welcome Set Of Twins

Although the Yuletide period may be couple of weeks away but the management and staff of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation, parent body of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy has been in celebration mood within the past weeks.

Just on Saturday November 2021, the Foundation’s Project Manager, Mrs Uzoamaka Ngozi Oparah marked another beautiful year in her life as every management staff of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy including the club’s President, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) showered her with encomiums wishing her more blessings and many more blissful years ahead.

In a related development, the family of one of the Foundations Welfare Officer, Tochi Obi “Shiba” recently increased in number by the Lord as her adoring wife gave birth successfully to set of twins (beautiful bouncing baby boys).

Reacting to the cloud of celebration hovering over the Foundation, Sir Obidinma said he can appreciate God for his kindness to him, his family and the entire management and staff of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation praying that same favour and blessings be sustained in their various families as well as that of the friends, partners and well wishers of Foundation.