Isi Ogbaku Elects Osuigwe As New Eze

It was a moment of jubilation as the people of Isi-Ogbaku Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area elected Chief Damian Ebere Osuigwe as their new traditional ruler.

Our Reporter who covered the event reports that Chief Damian Osuigwe emerged the new Eze-Elect after a delegate election held at Lawa Village hall in Isi-Ogbaku.

The people of Lawa Village in Isi-Ogbaku Autonomous Community, Mbaitoli whom it is their turn to produce the next Eze of the autonomous community following the death of the former traditional ruler have been engulfed by Ezeship tussle for some years before the election of their new Eze, Chief Damian Osuigwe.

Chief Osuigwe emerged the consensus Eze-Elect after garnering 12 out of 16 delegate votes among the three candidates that expressed their interests in the prestigious Ezeship election.

One of the contestants, Rev. Samuel Akunna stepped down for the winner and cited the popularity of the Eze-Elect as the reason.

The other remaining contestant, Chief Goddy Opurum pulled out of the race without any identifiable reason.

The new Eze-Elect, Chief Damian Osuigwe in his acceptance speech pledged to carry everybody along in his quest to develop the community including the empowerment of women and youths.

Some of the delegates who voted in the election described the emergence of the Eze-Elect as a welcome development.

The Community youth leader, Mr. Chima Emejuru commended the peaceful and transparent nature of the Ezeship election. He also described the winner as a development oriented fellow who has paid his dues in the overall development of the community,

The event later shifted to the country home of the Eze-Elect where the jubilant crowd were entertained by their host.